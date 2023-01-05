Black Country Race for Life events announced for this summer

The Pretty Muddy Race

The charity is offering 50 per cent off the entry fee for runners who sign up for the summer races this month.

In West Midlands 33,000 every year are diagnosed with cancer and money raised at Wolverhampton West Park, Walsall Arboretum, Himley Hall, Sandwell Valley Country Park, Weston Park and Arrow Valley Park will help fund scientific research.

The Black Country and Staffordshire Races for Life are being held from May to July and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

The charity's UK spokesman Jane Redman said: "January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across the region to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

She added: “For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”