Everybody Prosper charity give away blankets, hats and gloves as secret Santa gifts

The Everybody Prosper team Shanti Loomba, Narinder Kaur, Balwant Kaur and Bushpaben Patel

The community based charity, which was founded in 1999, capped off another year of helping the needy by providing the warm blankets and clothes.

Narinder Kaur, from the charity, said: "The purpose for such items is the winter fuel crisis many families are facing and will be facing as the weather takes a turn for the worst these next coming months.

"The blankets are massive and the purpose is for a family to snuggle up together to bring them warm as well as together."