Chance for Wolverhampton people to quiz police chief over crime concerns

St Matthew's Church in East Park Way, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

East Park councillor Anwen Muston has organised the crime summit on Tuesday, when residents will have the chance to address PCC Simon Foster.

The meeting will be held at St Matthew’s Church in East Park Way at 6.30pm, where Cllr Muston will be supported by fellow ward councillors Louise Miles and Lovinyer Daley.

Councillor Muston said: “Anyone living in the East Park area is welcome to attend and will have the chance to speak to the police and a panel of partner agencies to discuss or raise any issues around anti-social behaviour or crime in the area, and also influence policy to address these.

“This is a great opportunity to raise important policing issues and policies with the PCC which does not happen every day, so please come along if you have any concerns about the policing of East Park.”

The ward, which takes its name from the large urban park at its centre, stretches to the city’s boundary with neighbouring Walsall and also borders the wards of Bilston North, Ettingshall, St Peter’s, Heath Town and Wednesfield South, as well as covering the Monmore Green and Deansfield areas.