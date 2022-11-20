Notification Settings

Roads closed near Wolverhampton after crash

By Thomas Parkes

A major crash has led to roads being closed near Wolverhampton "for a number of hours" with people being urged to avoid the scene.

The junction of Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road. Photo: Google
The incident happened at the junction of Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road, not far from Junction 3 of the M54, in Albrighton in Shropshire.

Shifnal and Albrighton Police said: "A41 road closure in place at the cross roads Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road due to serious RTC please find alternate routes down Newport Road and Station Road and avoid the scene."

It is not currently known how the crash happened, or if anyone has been hurt. West Mercia Police tweeted: "Road closure due to RTC, Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road, Albrighton, Shropshire. The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours, please use an alternative route."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

