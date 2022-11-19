Notification Settings

Road closures for Wolverhampton's Christmas light switch-on

Wolverhampton

Christmas lights being switched on are the reason for road closures in Wolverhampton today.

The Wolverhampton Christmas light switch-on is today.
A social media post by West Midlands Roads, part of the Transport for West Midlands group, warned drivers of closures in the city.

They claim the disruption will be largely between 3pm and 7pm but the closures are in place all day.

Roads around Queens Square and Lichfield Street are affected.

