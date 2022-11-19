Road closures for Wolverhampton's Christmas light switch-on

A social media post by West Midlands Roads, part of the Transport for West Midlands group, warned drivers of closures in the city.
They claim the disruption will be largely between 3pm and 7pm but the closures are in place all day.
Roads around Queens Square and Lichfield Street are affected.
🎄Christmas light switch on today in #Wolverhampton— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) November 19, 2022
⛔ 3pm-7pm
Closures around Queens Square and Lichfield Street all day.@WolvesCouncil pic.twitter.com/DJy31XYPVG