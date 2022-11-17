Second act named to perform at Wolverhampton's revamped Civic Hall

The Diversity tour will call at Wolverhampton in 2024

The dancers – who won Britain's Got Talent in 2009 – will perform at the Civic Halls on April 6, 2024, and is so far the second act named for the venue.

The first was Gabrielle who will play at the venue – now known as The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton – on October 28, 2023, during her latest tour.

However it is understood the first shows will take place in June next year following test events being held, with chiefs hoping to attract some star names.

Tickets for Diversity will go on sale on Friday at the city venue – and they will also play at The Alexandra Birmingham on November 17 and November 18, 2023.

Supernova follows the group's sold-out Connected tour earlier this year, which combined comedic routines with "statements on human connectivity".

Diversity have also confirmed that they will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.