All Blacks stars show support for Wolverhampton father told he has months to live

Andy Dalton, with his two children, Emmy (left), and Zavier (right)

More than £22,000 has been raised so far for cancer treatment to prolong the life of Andy Dalton, who is from Finchfield but lives in New Zealand.

A signed jersey has been donated by the All Blacks team to raise funds towards the target of £25,000.

Andy Dalton, 41, was diagnosed with a rare incurable cancer a few weeks ago after initially going to visit a doctor with shortness of breath.

A huge fundraiser has been set up online to support his children and pay for treatment that may prolong his life, and a family-fun event is being held on Sunday at the Victory Hall in Greyhound Lane in Lower Penn between 2pm and 5pm.

There will be more than 50 prizes are on offer in a raffle, with all proceeds to be donated to Andy and his family.

New Zealand national Rugby Union team donated a signed jersey to be auctioned off.

An initial target of $50,000 New Zealand Dollars was set, which is the equivalent of around £25,000.

Andy has even called on a favour from a friend, Anton Lienert-Brown, who plays for the New Zealand National Rugby Union team, and the player has made the kind donation of a national jersey from the 2022 Autumn internationals, with signatures from the squad.

The prestigious item is currently available via an online auction, with the current bid at £405, and it is set to end on Sunday, November 27.

For anyone wanting to bid on the signed jersey, they can be visiting the auction lot online: jumblebee.co.uk/doingitfordalton

He was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic thyroid cancer after it was found to be blocking his airway and it was unable to be removed during surgery.

The father now has a tracheostomy meaning he cannot talk and is too poorly to travel.

Andy's family say the treatment he requires to prolong his life is not funded on the healthcare system in New Zealand and would need to be privately funded.

Unfortunately the cancer is incurable and the family has been given a poor prognosis with a maximum of three to six months.

Currently, Andy is undergoing radiation treatment and starting a new treatment plan.

His cousin Lucy Rook, from Finchfield, said: “Our priority is to help in any way we can – both in making sure we contribute to the cost of the treatment that we hope can win Andy extra time to create special memories with his children, but also in providing financial help generally.

“The support we’ve received from Dave Hill and from so many local businesses in just a few days has been amazing. We are all so very grateful.”

The cash will help support Andy’s two children, Zavier, eight, and Emmy, four, at their home in Dunedin.

Lucy has been supported in organising the event by another of Andy’s cousins, Charlotte Savage and by his friend Bibi Pugh.

Donations to the campaign have totalled over £22,000 at the moment ahead of the family-fun event taking place this Sunday, with over 50 prizes on offer in the raffle.

Dave Hill from Slade will be attending, and will make the Grand Raffle draw and announcing winners.

Prizes vary from a weekend away in Barmouth in a two-bedroom static caravan, £100 John Lewis vouchers, and a stunning sterling silver collarette, which has been donated by Rudell The Jewellers.

A full list of the prizes on offer in the raffle can be found on the Facebook event page: facebook.com/events/1278285619694967

The main donation page is on the following link: givealittle.co.nz/cause/doing-it-for-dalton