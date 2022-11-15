Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' following blaze at Wolverhampton home

Newhampton Road West in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The blaze broke out in the hallway of the property in Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans, just after 4pm on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving the 999 call but the man had already managed to put the fire out.

Crews stayed to dampen down and ventilate the property.

The man was taken to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital for further checks but West Midlands Ambulance Service said he had 'potentially serious injuries'.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 4.11pm on Sunday, West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton.

"Crews from Fallings Park, Tettenhall and Wolverhampton fire stations were mobilised, with initial crews arriving in under four minutes.

"Firefighters found that there had been a small fire in the first-floor hallway which was extinguished by the occupier, who was checked over by our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Crews remained at the scene to dampen down and ventilate the property, and left the scene around an hour after arrival."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.01pm by the fire service to reports of a fire at a private address on Newhampton Road West in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed and had potentially serious injuries.