Online boutique raises £3,300 holds successful charity fashion show for Birmingham Children's Hospital and Promise Dreams

Charity fashion show at The Mount Hotel, Tettenhall

BB’s Boutique was set up by Kirsty Bull, wife of Wolves legend Steve Bull, and Paula Bawa, wife of former Promise Dreams charity trustee Suresh Bawa.

The event saw more than 100 women turn out at The Mount Hotel with around £3,300 raised in total.

Wolves legend Steve Bull was in attendance on the day to support his wife Kirsty Bull and Paula Bawa, Suresh Bawa and Neil Fox.

Kirsty said: "We wanted to put on a charity event in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Promise Dreams, to support two of our friends, Suresh and Neil, who have been raising funds for these two amazing charities for years.

"The show itself featured seven models, all of which are customers of BB’s Boutique."

The fashion business was set up during the throes of the pandemic and has gone from strength to strength with the backing of about 3,700 women.

Kirsty said: "Our models ranged from different ages and sizes to represent real women.

"We wanted to showcase how beautiful our ladies are. They are amazing, our ladies are incredible, we did a big night at the grand theatre to celebrate our birthday and they supported that too.

"It was a fantastic afternoon, we were blown away by the support. We had a huge raffle, we had so many prizes donated, and the atmosphere was just incredible.