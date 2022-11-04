Pensioner's book of birds and poems for his granddaughter takes off after surprise success

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/10/22.Joe Johnson from Tettenhall, who has written a childrens book about wildlife. He wrote it during lockdown..

A book of birds and verse, penned by amateur writer Joseph Johnson, 83 of Tettenhall, created the book as a personalised gift to his granddaughter Ava, who had just turned 11 at the time.

A year later the work was published and it has been met with unexpected local and national success – with family and friends loving it and Amazon nearly selling out.

About the success, Mr Johnson said: "It's really satisfying, a lot of people have seen it and commented that they have really enjoyed the book. I know locally it was really well received.

"I initially did this for my granddaughter, just a small one with a dozen poems and pictures in it. She is quite into birds and nature and animals of all sorts.

The amateur artist drew the illustrations for the book as well as penning the poems. He said: "I'm a keen bird enthusiast myself, as well as an amateur painter - I just had this idea to put together this range of light hearted poems about wild birds with nice illustrations."

The book features poems created by Mr Johnson, featuring verses about his favourite animals, and nature itself. He said: "This book is just about birds, just something to show the love for birds."

Now back to writing, Mr Johnson plans on releasing a second book with the idea of climate change in mind. He said: "The follow-up book I am completing looks at general conservation, nature in general.

"Young kids today are getting the view that everything is getting worse. I think it's important to let them know that there is a way forward, the right way forward, but that it doesn't need to be all doom and gloom."