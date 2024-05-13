Before a Wolverhampton Wanderers game against Luton Town, a lone male in a blindfold holding a sign describing the importance of a chat stood outside Molineux.

Wolverhampton-based grime star Reepa stood in front of the Stan Cullis statue wearing an old gold and black scarf wrapped around his head for the Wolves Foundation video.

His sign read: "Suicide and poor mental health are more common than we admit. Suicide is the biggest killer of men and women under 35 and of men under 50.

"If you need it stop for a hug and a chat."

Fans stopped, hugged and chatted to Reepa and the video Wolves created had been watched by more than eight million people within 48 hours after being posted on Friday.

Wolves and Luton Town fans disclosed how their lives were touched by suicide with some admitting they were struggling at the moment.

Afterwards Wolves confirmed four people who had been in severe mental health distress had stopped and chatted.

A club spokesperson said: "We met four people who were severely struggling with their mental health which were not included in the video. They received on-site support and were signposted to mental health services."

Thousands of people shared and commented on the post, which said: "Please don't suffer in silence, there is always someone who will listen."

Football fans and players were touched by the video - Luton Town striker Carlton Morris even mentioned it in a post-match interview on Saturday after his team's match against West Ham.

He said: "It is a bit emotional. It touched a nerve."

Anthony Owen said: "A fantastic piece of work that clearly had a huge impact on many people. Well done. We need to look out for each other. We all get swallowed by the darkness at some point and need that little support to get us through."

Gemma Frith said: "I’m just watching this now for the first time. In floods of tears. I know the team have been working on this for a long time, and lots of people across the club and foundation have been passionate about bringing it to life. So important and so impactful.

"Huge respect to @R3EPA."

Mental health charity Head in the Game tweeted: "Well done Wolves, this is one of the most important and impactful pieces of film about mental health and Suicide Prevention."

Blackpool football fan Tony Fewtrell, who battled his own mental health challenges praised the video.

He said: "Thank you Wolves. In 2010 I tried and failed to end everything. In 2024 I am proud father of six-year-old twins and married. You don’t know what tomorrow brings. Blackpool season ticket holder who is thankful for this. Up the Wolves."

Richard Williams also bravely revealed his own challenges after seeing the video, he said: "Thank you @R3EPA Wolves for doing this. I was in a very, very dark place a number of years ago but somehow came out the other side with help from professionals, family and friends.

"I've also seen what suicide does to those who are left behind. Please talk if you are struggling."

After being inundated with support and appreciation for the video, Reepa said: "Overwhelming amount of positive feedback from the video I appreciate all of you reaching out and once again to everyone that engaged and anyone else effected watching big up yourselves, keep pushing and know you are blessed.

"Thank you my people at Wolves and the Wolves Foundation."

The Wolves Foundation's Head 4 Health team offers support to those people who need support concerning their mental health, they can be contacted on 07971 900257.