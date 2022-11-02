Thousands raised over coffee and cake to help cancer charity

Rajiv Dhanjal, Secret Angels UK founder Alvina Ali, and Macmillan senior relationship manager Pauline Lewis enjoy the coffee morning at Park Village Education Centre

Secret Angels invited people across the community to take part in the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, October 28 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, raising a total of £6785.28.

The event was held between 11am and 4pm at Park Village Education Centre and was the second largest coffee morning of its kind, with members of the public invited to enjoy coffee, cake and various other attractions organised especially for the day.

Bakers Pat Radford, and sisters Shahida Hussain and Zahida Akhtar created cakes and cupcakes that stood out from the crowd, together with cakes from Cake Delights, Cake Box and Cake Shop.

Asian Music Radio ran "Guess the number of sweets in the Jar" and people attending were able to buy cakes and raffle tickets and enter other competition, such as how much sprinkles were on the back of Colin the Caterpillar.

Local businesses taking part included Little Dessert Shop, Jolly Caterers, Mak Halal, Malik Butchers, Meat and Eat, Dixy Chicken, Chai Hubb, Chickaros, Avion Grill, Flavours Pizza & Grill, Hanjee Sweets and Asian Music Radio.

Secret Angels founder Alvina Ali said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us in taking part in the world’s biggest coffee morning.

"The coffee morning proved to be a huge success, and we managed to raise a total of £6785.28 which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support, a brilliant cause.

"The donations collected will be used to support people with cancer in Wolverhampton and it’s amazing what can be achieved with everyone pulling together.”

Pauline Lewis, senior relationship manager for West Midlands Macmillan Cancer Support said: “With 1,360 people in Wolverhampton being diagnosed with cancer every year, the support from Secret Angels is needed now more than ever.

"We can't thank them enough for raising £6785.28 at their Coffee Morning.

"This amazing amount could help run our Macmillan Benefits Advice Service, based at New Cross Hospital, for 16 days, helping people living with cancer access benefits, tax credits and grants they are entitled to.

"Macmillan rely completely on donations in order to deliver our vital services, so without the support of amazing groups like Secret Angels, we truly couldn't do what we do.