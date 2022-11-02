Community event set to bring people together

Members of the ROC get ready to welcome people to the event at Molineux

The Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) Conversation is coming to Wolverhampton on Thursday, November 10 and will bring together residents, statutory agencies, community and faith groups who have an interest in the local community.

People attending the event at Molineux Stadium on Waterloo Road will be able to meet police, fire and ambulance service representatives and members of Wolverhampton Council, with ROC founding director Debra Green saying the events were always useful for people.

She said “We’ve hosted more than 250 ROC Conversations across the UK and have always been surprised by the amount of hidden work taking place in the community and amazed at how easily gaps in provision can be met by existing community groups once they become aware of the need.”

West Midlands Police will be launching Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) at the ROC Conversation.

Chief Inspector Daryl Lyon said: "I have worked with ROC since 2018 and I think I have the honour of being involved in more ROC Conversations than anyone having had the experience in both Northamptonshire, Coventry and soon to be Wolverhampton.

"ROC always deliver to a really high standard and I have always been impressed with the event itself, the pre and post-delivery work with communities.

"The value derived from each conversation which transcends the event, delivering good for the community in the months and years post event with support from ROC to ensure the action groups maintain momentum."

Tom McNeil, Assistant Police & Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands said: "I can confirm I was impressed with the ROC event I attended in Coventry.

"The atmosphere captured was energetic and positive around a difficult and sensitive topic in youth violence.

"It was also geared towards practical and tangible solutions to be delivered by community organisations in partnership

"People left feeling like there was some new practical steps they could take to address problems, and the room had great diversity in terms of experience, perspective and background."