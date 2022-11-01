Youngsters give city litter pick a Halloween theme

Volunteers Louizer Parker Musgrove and Nicola Parker Musgrove take park in the Halloween litter pick in Lanesfield. Photo: Councillor Barbara McGarrity

Around 30 volunteers turned up in a variety Halloween costumes to take part in the event, which started out from Lanesfield Methodist Church in Laburnum Road.

Organised by local councillor Barbara McGarrity, the litter pick at the weekend attracted a large gathering of youngsters accompanied by their parents, and was followed by a party with food held back at the church.

Councillor McGarrity said: “It was a great community event and we collected a lot of litter from the surrounding area. I’d like to thank everyone from the Lanesfield Boys’ Brigade and all the volunteers who came out to help.

“We had a lot of fun going around Spring Vale with everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes. I’d like to say a special thank you to the One Stop Shop in Bevan Avenue who provided us with more rubbish bags after we filled all of ours.