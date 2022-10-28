Metro hit with delays after traffic accident closes section of line

Trams have been unable to reach St George's, Wolverhampton, due to the accident

The line between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St Georges had had to be closed off to the West Midlands Metro after a road traffic accident at around 5.0pm.

People looking to travel on the tram were told that tram tickets would be valid on the 79 bus running between Wolverhampton bus station and Priestfield.

A spokesman for NX West Midlands said: "Due to a road traffic accident, trams are unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.