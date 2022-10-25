The animal rescue centre in Wolverhampton has had several people lie to them on their applications

Wings and Paws Rescue has seen several applicants lying to the rescue in a bid to successfully adopt a pet.

The main lie told to the rescue is that an applicant has a neutered dog, when in fact the dog they already have has not been neutered.

This could pose several safety risks if another dog is introduced to the same household, which is why the rescue refuses to rehome a cat or dog into a home where there is already an unneutered cat or dog present.

Other lies involve the vaccination records of pets, and even people claiming that they don't already have a dog, when the person's previous applications to the rescue show that they do.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, the rescue said: "We hate to moan, we really do, but we need raise this sadly.

"Over the last couple of months we've had several applications to adopt one of our animals and after talking to the applicant on the phone or even in person at a meet & greet it appears they have not told the 100% truth on their application form.

"The main culprit is telling us your dog is neutered when they are not, but this is by no means not the only lie we've been told recently.

"As far as we see it, if you're lying about that on your application form what else aren't you telling us? Or what else have you not told the truth about? We simply cannot trust you, so we won't consider you further.

"These instances are a massive waste of our precious time, this is time we could spend speaking to genuine applicants who could be potential new homes for our animals, or we could be rescuing an animal in dire need!

"It just makes us sad to think people think they can pull the wool over our eyes to get around our strict policies.

"Please, when filling in the form be 100% honest with us, after all we only have our animals best interest at heart."

The rescue has explained why it will not rehome a dog with another dog which has not been neutered.

In terms of mixed-sex households, rehoming a female dog with a male which has not been neutered could result in the male chasing after the female.

The rescue said: "We don't want our girls going through that. They are rescues, they have been through enough without having the threat of a male chasing after them in the home that is supposed to be their sanctuary.

"Remember, a lot of our female dogs come from ex-breeders.. we've had them spayed and promised them that life is over for them - we think they've had quite enough of that and we won't subject them to it ever again."

Introducing a male to a home with a female who has not been neutered could also pose a risk to the safety of the female.

The rescue added: "Although all our dogs are spayed/neutered before we rehome them, a male dog who has previously mated will still be affected by your female's hormones and scent.

"This would be cruel and drive both dogs bonkers, as each time she comes into season he'll be following her around and annoying her - and this is when fights can happen."

However, the rescue believes that same-sex households are the most dangerous, with animals fighting for dominance, and sadly, sometimes to the death.