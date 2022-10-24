Notification Settings

Tram services between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury not in operation due to power issues

By Sunil Midda

Tram services running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham were not in operation this morning due to power issues, causing major disruption.

A West Midlands Metro tram
West Midlands Metro said on social media that due to a power issue, trams were unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull St, Birmingham, and so trams are not in operation.

Service has since been resumed between Wednesbury Parkway and Bull Street.

However, there remains to be no service between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury Parkway.

As a result of the loss of service, tickets for the Metro were being accepted on the National Express 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury.

Tickets were also being accepted on West Midlands Railway trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The major disruption comes on a day that some staff are on strike, with services already running a reduced timetable.

Trams were supposed to be operating up to every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street only, with no services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village.

However, due to the disruption, there were no trams running between Wolverhampton St George's and Wednesbury Parkway.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

