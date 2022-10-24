A West Midlands Metro tram

West Midlands Metro said on social media that due to a power issue, trams were unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull St, Birmingham, and so trams are not in operation.

Service has since been resumed between Wednesbury Parkway and Bull Street.

However, there remains to be no service between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury Parkway.

As a result of the loss of service, tickets for the Metro were being accepted on the National Express 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury.

Tickets were also being accepted on West Midlands Railway trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The major disruption comes on a day that some staff are on strike, with services already running a reduced timetable.

Trams were supposed to be operating up to every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street only, with no services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village.