A yellow weather warning is in place for 25 hours

The warning will run up to around 5am on Monday, with people urged to stay safe and look out for difficult driving conditions some road closures over the period.

Met Office experts have declared a "yellow" warning for Sandwell, Walsall, Dudley, part of Wolverhampton and for other places such as Birmingham on Sunday.

A band of heavy rain is also set to hit Shropshire this morning, with lightning expected too.