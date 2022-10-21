Notification Settings

Traffic lights and phone lines disrupted by Wolverhampton power cut

By Eleanor Lawson

Traffic lights and phone lines have been disrupted by a power cut that has hit parts of Wolverhampton.

Power cuts have caused disruption in Wolverhampton and Stourbridge today
At around 5pm, National Express West Midlands confirmed that the power cut was "affecting some sets of traffic signals and power to the bus station area".

The bus company added: "We may see some delays to services in the area." However, an update just before 6pm said the problem had been resolved.

Passengers of the 59, 79, and 529 buses may still experience delays in the area.

The National Grid had said that engineers were working to fix the situation which affected the WV1 postcode, and estimated that all supplies would be restored by 6.30pm.

The Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's phone line was also hit by the power failure, with the theatre apologising for any inconvenience caused.

People in Stourbridge were also hit by a power cut earlier today, which was confirmed by the National Grid just after 11am.

All customers in the affected area - DY7 - now have their power restored, as of 6pm.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

