Oktoberfest returns to Wolverhampton for fun, music, and revelry

Enjoying Oktoberfest, (left-right) Rahel Sidhu, Isabel Field, and Jake Reeve.

The Hangar hosted the celebration on Saturday with traditional German food and entertainment to mark the annual beer festival.

People from across the Black Country gathered to dress up, raise a stein, and taste delicious wursts, tasty frikadellen, mouth-watering pan haus, and many more traditional German delights.

There was also plenty of entertainment in the form of live Oompah bands, playing a mix of German classics, as well as contemporary songs.

Oktoberfest dates back more than 200 years and stems from Bavaria in southern Germany.

The first festival was held on October 12, 1810, to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.