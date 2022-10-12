Young poets given performance tips by rapper Breis

Young people across the region were asked write an original poem themed around The Environment and more than 150 budding Byrons answered the call.
The finalists were invited to a workshop with rapper Nigerian rapper Breis before performing the poems.
Head librarian Zoe Rowley said: "We received a fantastic response to this challenge, with more than 150 11 to 18-year-olds submitting their work.
"Finalists in this competition were invited to perform their work in a Poetry Live Event at Wolverhampton Grammar School."
She added: "Congratulations to six students from Beacon Hill Academy, Codsall Community High School and Wolverhampton Grammar School who were all presented with prizes for their thought-provoking poetry and powerful performances."
Breis penned the book Brilliant Rappers Educate Intelligent Students and gave the poets tips on delivery and performance.