Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young poets given performance tips by rapper Breis

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Youngsters penned poems to mark National Poetry Day at Wolverhampton Grammar School.

Rap artist BREIS with poets at Wolverhampton Grammar School
Rap artist BREIS with poets at Wolverhampton Grammar School

Young people across the region were asked write an original poem themed around The Environment and more than 150 budding Byrons answered the call.

The finalists were invited to a workshop with rapper Nigerian rapper Breis before performing the poems.

Head librarian Zoe Rowley said: "We received a fantastic response to this challenge, with more than 150 11 to 18-year-olds submitting their work.

"Finalists in this competition were invited to perform their work in a Poetry Live Event at Wolverhampton Grammar School."

She added: "Congratulations to six students from Beacon Hill Academy, Codsall Community High School and Wolverhampton Grammar School who were all presented with prizes for their thought-provoking poetry and powerful performances."

Breis penned the book Brilliant Rappers Educate Intelligent Students and gave the poets tips on delivery and performance.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News