Plans to breathe new life into former Wolverhampton swimming baths takes step forward

Computer generated images of what Heath Town Baths and Library could look like

A major milestone has been reached with the submission of a planning application to bring the historic Heath Town Baths and Library back to life.

Wolverhampton Council’s preferred developer, Gaddu Associates, has carried out extensive community consultation and is proposing to fully refurbish the Grade II-listed building for a mix of uses including a banqueting hall, day nursery, training and conference facilities and community spaces.

The Tudor Road site in Heath Town is recognised as a building of community value in the Heathfield Park Neighbourhood Plan, and the council says it is eager to see it put back into use.

Computer generated images of what Heath Town Baths and Library could look like

If planning approval and listed building consent is granted, Gaddu Associates will take a long lease of the site and will be solely responsible for restoring the building and bringing it back into use as a venue.

In the meantime, it will take occupation of the former library under licence to secure that part of the building with a permanent presence and increase security generally around the site.

Pavan Gaddu, of Gaddu Associates, said: “We are delighted to have reached this important stage in the building’s history after working with Heathfield Park Community Action Network to understand the needs of the local people.

Computer generated images of what Heath Town Baths and Library could look like

“There are still challenges ahead but the submission of the planning application crystallises our vision for the site and is another step to ensuring the building will be brought back to its former place at the heart of the Heath Town community.

“Our proposals involve the restoration of the whole building and will respect the historic and architectural importance and innovation which was shown at the time of its construction.”

The council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, added: “The much-loved Heath Town Baths and Library remain a priority for the council and in particular the ward councillors.

“The council remains fully committed to seeing this historic building put back into beneficial use for the local community and wider city.”

The building, first opened in 1932, housed two swimming pools, a wash house and a library.

It has been on the statutory list of buildings of architectural and historic importance since 2000.

Arsonists also targeted the building earlier this year.

Thirty firefighters descended upon the old Heath Town swimming baths following reports of a fire in June.

Crews arrived within three minutes and found a fully-developed fire on the ground floor.

The fire had started to spread to the first floor, affecting around a third of the building in all.

Last year, plans to turn the dilapidated former swimming pool into a major conference, wedding and banqueting were unveiled.