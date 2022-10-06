Appeal to find man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Wolverhampton

Jonathon Chestnut is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverhampton in August 2021. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal for public help with finding Jonathon Chestnut.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual assault, which took place in Wolverhampton in August 2021.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jonathon Chestnut?

"The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverhampton in August 2021.