Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal for information about a wanted man has been launched by police.

Jonathon Chestnut is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverhampton in August 2021. Photo: West Midlands Police
Jonathon Chestnut is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverhampton in August 2021. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal for public help with finding Jonathon Chestnut.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual assault, which took place in Wolverhampton in August 2021.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jonathon Chestnut?

"The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverhampton in August 2021.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight, or call 101, quoting 20/205140/21."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News