Search for £86,000 replacement for departing Black Country YMCA chief executive

Departing YMCA chief executive Steve Clay

Recruitment consultants Morgan Hunt are now seeking applicants for the £86,000 a year role.

Mr Clay is leaving to join his wife in North Cambridgeshire where she has been ordained as a local vicar.

He said: "It has been an absolute privilege to work for such an inspirational organisation, that is daily transforming young lives on a local, national and global scale.

"I have enjoyed and valued being part of a network of entrepreneurial leaders. In fact, much of what has been achieved at YMCA Black Country, has been through building on the insight and support of other colleagues, for which I’m tremendously grateful."

He added: "It has also been an honour to serve YMCA in regional, national and international roles over the years, and a particular blessing to have contributed in small part to enabling inclusive Christian Mission to be a dynamic relevant aspect of YMCA in the 21st century."

Steve was first recruited to the role of CEO of West Bromwich & District YMCA in December 2003, based at Carters Green. The role expanded as more projects were added and through the subsequent mergers with Wolverhampton YMCA and First Base Walsall.

YMCA Black Country Group now supports around 12,000 children, young people and community members annually, operating 24 sites and employs around 200 staff.

Black Country YMCA chair Jeremy Oakley said: "We are tremendously grateful for all that Steve has given to YMCA Black Country and to the Movement as a whole through his many years of service.

"It is a mark of his servant-heartedness that he has put family first, relocating to support his wife in her new Ministry; and we wish him every success in his new voluntary sector CEO role in Cambridge."

The application process is now live, and plans for interim arrangements are well advanced, including continued support from Steve, into the New Year.