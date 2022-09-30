New coffee house in Penn aims to stir up community support

Ruth Uppal, owner of Cup of Joy.

Inside the coffee house.

Cup of Joy has been opened in Mount Road, Penn, by Ruth Uppal. She said: "We know we can never replace Charlie and the Dukes family as they left a long-lasting legacy in this community and big shoes to fill. We are so grateful for everything they did for this community, the great coffee, food, and laughs."

The coffee house serves up award-winning coffee, cakes, wraps and sandwiches, along with breakfast baps. This week's cakes on offer include Victoria sponge, chocolate cake, coffee and walnut, fruity flapjack, and Biscoff slices.

The 45-year-old said it has 'always been a dream' to have her own coffee shop.

"My main hope for Cup of Joy is that it is a place that people can come and sit and feel comfortable and enjoy some time on their own or with friends. We hope for it to be a place of encouragement, smiles and laughter whilst enjoying amazing award-winning winning coffee, with delicious homemade cake or food.

"I always love having 10 minutes to myself every day whilst I have that most important cappuccino of the day. My favourite is cappuccino with a shot of hazelnut and favourite cake is Victoria sponge or lemon drizzle."

She runs the cafe with the help of her staff, Theresa, Tracey, Owen, Judah and Evie.

"Each staff member is valued and appreciated.

"Since opening we are slowly finding our feet with coffee and cake and also started with food this week. We have been overwhelmed with the support and encouragement we have received from the local community and are passionate about everyone experiencing joy when they visit us.

"We are slowly getting the hang of things with coffees and food and also working together as a team."