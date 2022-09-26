Modular homes developer is chosen for Wolverhampton canalside vision

Computer generated image of what Canalside South could look like

The council has now entered into an exclusivity agreement with Legal & General Modular Homes (LGMH), a subsidiary of Legal & General Capital (Legal & General), to build around 400 new homes, subject to planning approval, at Wolverhampton’s Canalside South.

The decision comes following an open market tendering process alongside partners the Canal & River Trust, supported by strategic real estate advisors Avison Young.

Precision-engineered in L&G’s modular factory in Leeds, every modular home will include an air source heat pump, PV panels and electric vehicle-charging point.

The homes will be more efficient to run and the flats are up to 30 per cent cheaper to heat and run than the average apartment.

The 17-acre waterfront development opportunity sits on the eastern edge of the city centre and is made up of the Canal & River Trust-owned former Crane Foundry site and the council’s former British Steel site and its land off Qualcast Road.

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “Legal & General has a strong background in the property sector, investing in urban regeneration, financing affordable housing and building modular homes.

“The tendering process demonstrated there is a strong developer appetite to deliver a transformational project in this part of Wolverhampton.

“We have now secured a prestigious developer with the expertise to deliver this large and exciting opportunity at Canalside South and, through our Canalside Delivery Partnership with the Canal & River Trust, we are determined to realise the scheme’s full potential.

“Strong partnership working is delivering £4.4 billion of investment across Wolverhampton – and by pooling our resources with the Canal & River Trust we believe we can bring about a nationally significant development alongside one of the most historic stretches of canal in the country.

“It will enable our residents to benefit from superb connectivity, amenities and health and wellbeing opportunities at this wonderful heritage location.”

Rosie Toogood, CEO of Legal & General Modular Homes, said: “I am delighted that Legal & General Modular Homes has been selected as preferred developer by Wolverhampton Council to deliver this major residential development.

"In the face of a chronic housing shortage, steep energy bill increases, and a looming climate crisis deadline, our mission is to reduce costs to consumers and the environment by producing the best quality homes in the most efficient way possible. The city of Wolverhampton shares this ambition and together we are excited to deliver a first class community for Wolverhampton and the West Midlands.

“Legal & General as a business has a strong track record of delivering major regeneration projects throughout the UK.

"This latest development further demonstrates its commitment to delivering regeneration and housing across the West Midlands, having signed a £4 billion partnership agreement earlier this year with West Midlands Combined Authority.”

Cheryl Blount-Powell, national property development manager at the Canal & River Trust, added: “Still navigated by boats as they were 200 years ago, waterways today also have a key role to play in urban development, helping cool temperatures along the canal corridor, bringing wildlife into the heart of our cities, and improving mental and physical health amongst the communities they run through.

"Canalside South will provide an improved connection between the canal and the city, opening up the waterfront for new and existing communities.

“We are delighted to have Legal & General Modular Homes on-board to deliver a high quality, sustainable development that will breathe new life into a previously forgotten part of Wolverhampton."

Canalside South is located minutes away from the city centre and the award-winning £150 million transport interchange, providing easy access to the tram, road, rail and canal network.

The overall vision for the Canalside masterplan is the delivery of around 1,000 homes to meet both the city and wider region’s housing needs.