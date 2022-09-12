Wolverhampton man wins World Black Pudding Throwing Championships 2022

Stuart Hubbard celebrating the win. Photo credit: Phil Taylor

Hundreds of people gathered to take part in the annual event in Ramsbottom, Bury, outside the Royal Oak pub on Bridge Street.

Competitors in the contest have to stand on a Golden Grid in the middle of town and hurl black puddings, with the aim of knocking off Yorkshire Puddings balanced on a plinth 20ft above the ground.

Stuart Hubbard, from Trysull, entered for the first time this year, after being asked if he wanted to have a go by people involved.

Stuart Hubbard makes his throw, credit: Phil Taylor

The 59-year-old said: "I play golf occasionally with several of the people involved.

"They asked me if I fancied being involved this year and I said 'sure why not'.

"It is an individual competition open to anybody who puts a pound in the tub.

"You get three black puddings, and you have to put your foot on the golden hockey and underarm throw it up to the small platform with 12 Yorkshire Puddings balanced on top."

Entrants this year came from as far as Japan, Peru, South Africa and Australia, with a tense tie-break 'lob off' set up after four entrants knocked off six puddings each. It took place on Sunday.

And when all was said and done, Stuart was crowned the winner, making it four wins in five years for entrants from the Midlands.

Hundreds of people gathered to take part in the annual event, credit: Phil Taylor

But not one for plaudits, Stuart described himself as "untalented" and said: "There's an awful lot of luck involved if I am honest.

"I have absolutely zero talent, the lads joke the trick is to keep hydrated and work your throwing arm, so we went to many establishments and had a few drinks before the competition.

"It was a lovely sunny day with lovely people, and all the money goes to charity, it’s a great day.