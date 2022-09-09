Notification Settings

Buses diverted in Wolverhampton and Merry Hill due to burst water main

By Lauren Wolverhampton

National Express has announced bus diversions in some parts of Wolverhampton and Merry Hill.

Buses from Merry Hill to Dudley have been diverted due to a burst water main on Marriott Road, Netherton.

Services 11 and 11A are affected.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Diversion due to a burst water main on Marriott Road, Netherton.

"11/11A is diverted: From Merry Hill to Dudley - Normal line of route to Hill Street, Sims Lane, Cinder Bank, Baptist End Road to normal line of route.

"Towards Merry Hill: Reverse of the above."

On Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, Aldersley Road will be closed for water pipe renewal works.

Services 6 and 6A are affected.

Their tweet read: " Diversion. To Wolverhampton: Pendeford Avenue, Codsall Road, Lowlands Avenue, Hordern Road, normal line of route.

"To Wobaston: Reverse of above."

Commuters are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible.

