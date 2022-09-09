Buses diverted in Wolverhampton and Merry Hill due to burst water main

Buses from Merry Hill to Dudley have been diverted due to a burst water main on Marriott Road, Netherton.

Services 11 and 11A are affected.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Diversion due to a burst water main on Marriott Road, Netherton.

"11/11A is diverted: From Merry Hill to Dudley - Normal line of route to Hill Street, Sims Lane, Cinder Bank, Baptist End Road to normal line of route.

"Towards Merry Hill: Reverse of the above."

On Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, Aldersley Road will be closed for water pipe renewal works.

Services 6 and 6A are affected.

Their tweet read: " Diversion. To Wolverhampton: Pendeford Avenue, Codsall Road, Lowlands Avenue, Hordern Road, normal line of route.

"To Wobaston: Reverse of above."