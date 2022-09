Police appeal to speak to this person. Photo: Wolves Police

Wolverhampton Police have posted a photo of the person they want to speak with in connection with the burglary in Victoria Road, Wolverhampton, at around 1am on Thursday, July 7.

Wolves Police said on Twitter: "#APPEAL | Do you know who this is?

"We want to speak to him about a burglary in Victoria Road, #Wolverhampton at about 1am on Thursday 7 July when keys and two handbags were stolen.