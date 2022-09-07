Car crashes into Wolverhampton nursery just one day after opening

The aftermath of the crash

Apple Trees Nursery opened on Cromwell Road in Bushbury for its first full day on Monday, with staff optimistic for the nursery's future.

But chaos struck just before 11pm on Tuesday night, when a blue Audi crashed through the nursery's perimeter fence, causing damage to the grounds.

The nursery has been a labour of love for married couple Kyle and Alisa Smith, who co-own and manage Apple Trees Nursery.

After four months of planning, their opening has now been marred by significant damage and uncertainty over when they can host their open day, which was set for Saturday.

Kyle said: "It's a nightmare. It's just one thing after another. I got a call late last night at around 11pm from a neighbour, who said I'd better come down as a car had crashed into the nursery.

"As I was driving down, all kinds of things were going through my head - 'will the car catch on fire?'. At that point I didn't know if it had hit the building or just the fence.

"We're operating as normal at the moment, and we've put barriers up around the fence, but it's very frustrating. It's taken four long months to get us open, and it's not a very good image.

"What if it had happened when there had been children in the garden?"

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 10.53pm on Tuesday (September 6) we responded to Cromwell Road in Bushbury where a car had been in collision with fencing outside a children’s nursery.

"A fire engine and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended, crewed by seven firefighters from Fallings Park fire station. They arrived five minutes after being mobilised.

"The man driving the car wasn’t hurt. Our crews made the scene and vehicle safe, before leaving just before 11.10pm."

This isn't the first misfortune to hit the nursery, as it had been broken into while being refurbished, with burglars stealing copper from the building, meaning it had to be replumbed.

Now, 27-year-old Kyle and 26-year-old Alisa, are unsure when the nursery can hold its open day, which was due to be attended by MP Jane Stevenson and Councillor Simon Bennett, as well as prospective parents, pupils, and staff.