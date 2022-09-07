Bargain Black Country homes in property auction from £25,000

116 Central Drive

Homes that will appeal to bargain hunters and investors will be going under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s next property auction on Thursday, September 15.

Among the star lots is a detached three-bedroomed house in Wolverhampton’s Finchfield area in need of redecoration and updating.

30 Marnel Drive is listed with a guide price of more than £175,000 – a substantial discount on current market prices for the area .

30 Marnel Drive

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This kind of high quality property, simply in need of some modernisation, is typical of the exceptional value to be seen at our livestreamed auctions.

“Attractive to both househunters and property investors, these properties are drawing thousands of people to log on and view or bid at our auctions.

“With property prices continuing to surge, interest in finding a bargain remains high.”

Another property in need of modernisation, but priced at a fraction of market values, is 302 Field Road, Walsall.

The three-bedroomed, semi-detached house has a guide price of more than £89,000.

302 Field Road

A period property in Wednesbury needs refurbishment and renovation throughout to create a large semi-detached family home of real character. Spread across three floors, 10 Wharfedale Street has four bedrooms and is listed with a guide price of more than £89,000.cond floor provides a spacious attic room.

Another property offering a considerable return on an investment in time and work is a three-bedroomed, semi-detached house in the Penn area. 209 Warstones Road has a guide price of more than £25,000 but requires considerable modernisation work.

209 Warstones Road

Another property offering a virtual blank canvas for a new owner is the three-bedroomed mid-terraced house at 116 Central Drive, Lower Gornal, with a guide price of £29,000 to £34,000.

“All these properties offer remarkable value and we are predicting some competitive bidding on the day of the auction,” said Mr Bassi.

116 Central Drive