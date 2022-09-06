Motorists urged to take care on flooded roads after thunderstorms

Graphic released by The Met Office West Midlands last night showing the long line of organised thunderstorms

Police and highways officers were called to the Stewponey, a road next to the junction between the A449 and A458 in Stourton after severe levels of flood water.

Residents reported on social media helping others from their cars last night. Police closed the junction southbound and the fire service also attended.

It comes following thunderstorms with heavy rain.

A spokesman for The Met Office West Midlands said: "Risk of temporary localised flooding and tricky driving conditions - warning in force."

The reopened at around midnight.