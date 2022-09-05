Search on to find man suspected on sexual assault on train

British Transport Police have issued this image of the man they want help to find. Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police have issued the appeal and released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to an investigation of sexual assault aboard a train between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.

The incident took place on Friday, August 12 just before 5pm and saw the man board a train and sit next to a woman.

He is then believed to have started speaking to her for several minutes, ask her name and who she was with, before sexually assaulting her.

The victim then got up and walked away, while the man got off the train at Wolverhampton.

British Transport Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train from Birmingham New Street to Wolverhampton are today releasing this image in connection.

"Shortly before 5pm on Friday, August 12, a woman boarded a train at Birmingham New Street station and a man sat next to her.

"He began speaking to her, asking for her name and who she was with.

"He continued to ask her questions for several minutes before sexually assaulting her.

"The victim got up and walked away, and the man got off the train at Wolverhampton.

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 436 of 12/08/22.