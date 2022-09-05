Latest charity ride in memory of tragic teenage cyclist to be held in person again

Craig Guy, Hugh Porter, Ollie Ward, John Ireson and Steve Guy are getting ready for the big day

The sixth edition of Ride for Joe will see cyclists and enthusiasts from across the region come together to honour Joe Guy, who died in 2017 after being hit by a van while out riding.

The then-16-year-old was training to become a professional time trial rider and the event next Sunday, September 11, will be a way of honouring his memory, as well as raising funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The event, which starts at 10am, will also be the first time the event has taken place in person in two years, after the 2021 edition was held virtually due to Covid restrictions.

Among the people riding on either the 30-mile or 50-mile courses, which start and finish at Aldersley Stadium, will be multiple-time world individual pursuit champion Hugh Porter, members of Wolverhampton Wheelers, for whom Joe was a member, and his brother Craig and father Steve.

Joe Guy died in 2017 while out riding his bike

Craig said it was a fantastic way to honour his brother's memory and also help the charity that tried to save his life.

He said: "It's a fantastic event and I'll do it every year as it's a good day, with people coming to remember Joe, ride their bikes and have fun and smiles.

"We get to remember all the positive stuff and raise money for the air ambulance at the same time as they do such a great job and it's great that every penny from this will go towards saving someone's life.

"I think if it was another rider and not Joe who had died, he'd have been front of the line showing his support and raising funds."

The event won the Air Ambulance Community Project Fundraising award this year and organiser John Ireson said the event showed the spirit of the cycling community.

He said: "When Joe died, it touched a lot of people, particularly within the cycling community as it is such a close-knit community.

"We said after the first event that we wanted to make sure that this was going to leave a legacy and we all knew Joe really well, particularly for me as chairman and coach.

"I would say to anyone thinking about it to come along and give it a try as it's not a race, it's about raising money and we want it to be fun for people."