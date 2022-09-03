Free physical and mental health sessions to launch in Wolverhampton

The free sessions will take place at The Way, Wolverhampton

The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton will be hosting the programme, which is run by the Support Futures charity and starts on September 13.

The free sessions run every Tuesday, 12pm to 1.30pm, until December 6.

Support Futures founder Bill Etheridge, said: "We are delighted to be bringing our coaching programme back to Wolverhampton and the fantastic facilities at The Way.

"This is an absolutely free opportunity for local people to get coaching from top trainers and to make a fresh start.

"We are aware many people are struggling with their mental health during these difficult times and it’s our mission to bring help that is free of cost and waiting lists."