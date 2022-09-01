Notification Settings

Train delays at Wolverhampton with some lines 'blocked' due to points failure

By Mark Morris

There were delays to rail services at Wolverhampton this morning.

Wolverhampton train station.

According to West Midlands Railway, the problems were caused by a points failure.

This resulted in some lines being blocked.

It follows problems last night between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton due to a fault with the signalling system.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

