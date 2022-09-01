Train delays at Wolverhampton with some lines 'blocked' due to points failure

According to West Midlands Railway, the problems were caused by a points failure.
This resulted in some lines being blocked.
It follows problems last night between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton due to a fault with the signalling system.
There were delays to rail services at Wolverhampton this morning.
