Appeal for feedback on traffic restriction orders

Ormiston North East Wolverhampton Academy. Photo: Google Street View

Council chiefs have launched ten public consultations aimed at tackling a series of issues including parking on footpaths, difficulty accessing school entrances and congestion problems.

The consultations, which can be found on the council’s website, are open until Friday September 9.

Once completed, the council will decide on the most suitable Traffic Restriction Orders (TROs) to impose.

Councillor Steve Evans (Lab. Fallings Park), the council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “Our road safety team is continually working to improve the safety for everyone who uses the roads across Wolverhampton.

“The consultations opening today are in response to concerns raised regarding road safety at a variety of locations. The proposed introduction of waiting restrictions should help improve road safety for all road users through addressing issues such as the free flow and visibility of traffic.

“Input from the community is extremely useful when working towards finding resolutions and I’d wholeheartedly encourage everyone affected by the proposals to take this opportunity to have their say.”

Restrictions are being sought in the following areas:

Newbridge Crescent, Newbridge Avenue, The Lindens, The Courtlands, Pineways Drive and Marlborough Gardens, Tettenhall, following problems with parking, access, congestion and visibility issues for both motorists and pedestrians outside Newbridge Preparatory School.

Parts of Regis Road, Tettenhall, due to a lack of parking provisions for blue badge holders visiting Tettenhall Wood School.

Waiting and loading restrictions on parts of Foley Avenue, Foley Drive and Wood Road, Tettenhall Wood, due to difficulty accessing nearby Christ Church Junior School.

Parts of Grotto Lane, Crane Terrace and Aldersley Road, Tettenhall Wood, due to parked cars blocking access to the footpath around Crane Terrace junction.

Restrictions on parts of Dunstall Lane, Dunstall Road, Gorsebrook Road and Carter Road, Dunstall Park, due to concerns over access to Ormiston North East Wolverhampton Academy for both pedestrians and drivers.

Parts of Aldersley Avenue and Green Lane, Aldersley, to address the problem of vehicles parking on the footpath.

Waiting and loading restrictions on parts of Hordern Road, Farndale Avenue and Crowther Road, Whitmore Reans, due to congestion and access problems to nearby SS Peter & Paul Catholic Academy and Nursery.

Proposed waiting restrictions on parts of Oxford Street, Hare Street, Chapel Street and Lester Street, Bilston, following a number of serious collisions in the vicinity.

Waiting restrictions on parts of Crossland Crescent, Harwin Close, Kendal Rise and Blackburn Avenue, due to parking problems making access to Claregate Primary School difficult.