Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Fire Service issues BBQ safety advice

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

This summer's scorching weather has created a nation of BBQ sizzlers but West Midlands Fire Service wants everyone to stay safe.

Keep your BBQs safe
Keep your BBQs safe

The service has released a series of social media posts giving the garden charcoal chefs advice.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Having BBQs should be safe and enjoyable, but it's easy to get distracted by friends and family while you’re sizzling those sausages.

"Keep children, games and pets away from the BBQ, never leave it unattended, keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies."

WMFS also wants BBQs to only be fired up in domestic settings after a series of incidents at beauty spots across the Midlands including The Lickey Hills, which were set ablaze during the heatwave.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News