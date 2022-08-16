West Midlands Fire Service issues BBQ safety advice

Keep your BBQs safe

The service has released a series of social media posts giving the garden charcoal chefs advice.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Having BBQs should be safe and enjoyable, but it's easy to get distracted by friends and family while you’re sizzling those sausages.

"Keep children, games and pets away from the BBQ, never leave it unattended, keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies."