New exhibition featuring wide range of styles free to see in Wolverhampton

The G5 studio group art exhibition. Pictured left, David Irish, Ralph Aldhous,Chris Manley and Ron Satterthwaite

The 'ART 4 ALL' exhibition runs at Newhampton Arts Centre on Dunkley Street until Saturday, August 20.

It has been organised by the The G5 group and features artwork from 15 local artists of varying levels of experience and success.

Ralf Aldhous, exhibition organiser, said: "The key thing about this exhibition is it features a wide range of styles and expressions.

"The artists are at varying levels of achievement, we have some very experienced, and some who haven’t exhibited before.

"This is really the first of a series of exhibitions we hope to put on.

"I organised this one as I said during Covid we would have an exhibition this year.

"It has gone very well and everything has fallen into place nicely.

"We hope to be a bit more adventurous and have more artists and a greater range of themes in the future."

The exhibition is completely free to view and the works on show are available for sale.

One artist featured is Ron Satterthwaite, a 73-year-old from Codsall who has painted all his life.

He said: "I am mainly a portrait artist, I have one featured in this exhibition of Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American graffiti artist.

"I saw a program about him on TV and thought, 'I will take some snapshots of him'.

"The background of the portrait is an abstraction of his artwork, which was very free and aggressive.

"I don’t paint like that but I did like the idea of featuring his work in the portrait.

"I have been featured in a few exhibitions in the past, and have won a couple of prizes, I won one at the Wrekin Open Art Exhibition.

"It is amazing what an exhibition does, when you see it hanging in situ with other works, it enhances it in a way.