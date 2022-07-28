Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrations held after live-saving defibrillator installed on Wolverhampton estate

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

Residents on a Wolverhampton estate have celebrated after a live-saving defibrillator was installed through funding from a councillor.

Councillor Craig Collingswood with residents (left-right) David Cartwright, Martin Cartwright who who is the chairman of the association on the estate, Joanne Newman, May Poyner, Amber Newman, 13, and Sophie-Leah Evans, 14
Councillor Craig Collingswood with residents (left-right) David Cartwright, Martin Cartwright who who is the chairman of the association on the estate, Joanne Newman, May Poyner, Amber Newman, 13, and Sophie-Leah Evans, 14

Councillor Craig Collingswood paid for the item – located on the residents meeting room on the Vauxhall estate – using his ward funds.

The funds are handed out to each councillor across the city to use in their ward to provide a boost for communities and to tackle local issues.

And now Councillor Collingswood, who represents the Park ward, has used the funds to pay for a defib installed around three weeks ago.

He said: "We get allocated ward funds in Wolverhampton and every year I'm looking to see what I can spend some of the wards fund on – and put something back into the community I represent.

"The community I represent, on the Vauxhall estate off the Tettenhall Road, is very close to my heart and I regularly attend the residents association meetings.

"I've allocated funds before in the past on the estate and I noticed there's a few defibs springing up and I used to train first aid some time ago, so I know how fantastic these are.

"And I looked into it to see if I could get one for the estate which I managed to do and it's been fitted now. The residents have expressed how happy they are and in particular the residents association who at the last meeting gave me a formal thank you.

"It's a live-saving device and if it saves one person that would be fantastic, and to think I've had a hand in that is amazing."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News