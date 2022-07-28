Celebrations held after live-saving defibrillator installed on Wolverhampton estate

Councillor Craig Collingswood with residents (left-right) David Cartwright, Martin Cartwright who who is the chairman of the association on the estate, Joanne Newman, May Poyner, Amber Newman, 13, and Sophie-Leah Evans, 14

Councillor Craig Collingswood paid for the item – located on the residents meeting room on the Vauxhall estate – using his ward funds.

The funds are handed out to each councillor across the city to use in their ward to provide a boost for communities and to tackle local issues.

And now Councillor Collingswood, who represents the Park ward, has used the funds to pay for a defib installed around three weeks ago.

He said: "We get allocated ward funds in Wolverhampton and every year I'm looking to see what I can spend some of the wards fund on – and put something back into the community I represent.

"The community I represent, on the Vauxhall estate off the Tettenhall Road, is very close to my heart and I regularly attend the residents association meetings.

"I've allocated funds before in the past on the estate and I noticed there's a few defibs springing up and I used to train first aid some time ago, so I know how fantastic these are.

"And I looked into it to see if I could get one for the estate which I managed to do and it's been fitted now. The residents have expressed how happy they are and in particular the residents association who at the last meeting gave me a formal thank you.