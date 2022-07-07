Wolverhampton pupils in quadcopter challenge

(Left to right) Students Victor, Bobade,Nagosa Obuyuwana, Ruben Almeida from Cardinal Langley RC High School take part in the Raytheon Quadcopter Challenge, Manchester. Issue date: Thursday July 1, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Walker/PA Wire

Our Lady & St Chads Catholic Academy, Aldersley High School and Moreton School will take part in the Raytheon Technologies Quadcopter Challenge.

With 92 teams, 41 schools and Air Cadet groups and over 500 students involved, the challenge will now progress to its regional finals.

Now in its eighth year, the Raytheon Technologies Quadcopter Challenge encourages students to put sustainability at the forefront of their minds as they look to create quadcopters reflective of arising sustainability challenges.

Following a successful pitch to a team of local industry experts, students from the schools will be tasked with building and flying their quadcopters for a chance to compete at the regional finals.

Guided by Raytheon Technologies STEM ambassadors, students from across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are asked to use their science and math’s skills to design a four-bladed, remotely piloted air system – known as a quadcopter.

This year’s theme will encourage students to build a business case during the initial design phase that describes how they are reducing the amount of material used in the initial design; how they’ve taken into consideration the supply chain implications to choose conscious suppliers; and how materials could be used for future quadcopter developments and iterations.

"The aim of the Quadcopter Challenge is to excite and re-engage young people in learning by giving them the opportunity to test and apply their skills to activities outside of their usual curriculum,” said Alex Rose Parfitt, engineering director, Raytheon UK.