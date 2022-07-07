Wolverhampton practitioner appointed chair of a national group of therapists

Louise Tisdale

Lou Tisdale, clinical specialist physiotherapist in amputee rehabilitation, was voted in as the chair of the British Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in ​Limb Absence Rehabilitation (BACPAR).

It marks the second time the 51-year-old has held the post after she served as chair from 2010-2016, now succeeding Julia Earle, having previously been Julia's vice-chair.

Ms Tisdale, who works for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "It’s definitely an honour to be Chair of such a highly prestigious organisation within the limb absence rehabilitation community. In terms of the size of our membership – around 240 – we do some pretty special things, despite being relatively small."

Based at The Maltings, Herbert Street, near Wolverhampton city centre, Lou’s team supports people up to and after surgery. It comprises another physio, an occupational therapist, a full-time administrative staff member, input from medical ​staff and counselling support from Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The team works with prosthetists, who are individually responsible for the assessment and provision of artificial limbs, and staff provide support to ensure patients are not just comfortable using their artificial limbs but are fit to return to work ​and other things they enjoy as well as provide counselling.

Hers team sees around 950 patients and the service receives around 170 referrals a year. The service is for adults and their ages range from 18 to ​90 plus.

Dawn Crofts, national clinical lead for prosthetics for private company Blatchford, which manufactures prosthetic components and provides the prosthetic service to the trust, has worked very closely with Lou for a number of years.

She said: “Lou completely deserves this role. She puts patients first, is extremely caring and works so hard. Lou is a credit to the service and to her profession and I am fortunate to be working with her. She works with ​prosthetists and wider team to get the best possible outcomes for all our patients.”