Striking street art points the way to Adult Education’s open day

Steve Edwards with his street art, pointing the way to Adult Education Wolverhampton’s Old Hall Street base.

Steve Edwards used his trademark ‘Graffoflarge’, a fusion of camouflage and graffiti, to create the giant signage on Bilston Street and on the corner of Garrick Street and Old Hall Street.

The work aims to show prospective students where they can find Adult Education Wolverhampton's Old Hall Street headquarters.

Steve joined an Enter Arts course at Adult Education Wolverhampton, aimed at helping artists into employment and self-employment, after completing a BA Hons in Fine Art at the University of Coventry.

With Adult Education Wolverhampton's guidance and support, he became self-employed, specialising in street art.

He has created artwork for various organisations including British Waterways, Dudley Zoological Gardens, Banks's Brewery, Wolverhampton Art Gallery and Creative Black Country, to name but a few.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Adult Education Wolverhampton has an important role to play in helping local residents gain the essential skills they need to get a job or change career.

"These magnificent murals, created by a former Adult Education Wolverhampton student, are a brilliant way to highlight that we have this excellent facility right here in the city centre.

"If you are looking for a change in direction, you want to brush up on your skills, or you simply want to learn something new, please come along to the open day on Saturday, where you'll have the chance to speak to friendly and knowledgeable staff who can guide you onto a programme of study which is at the right level and suits your needs, interests and ambitions.”

Adult Education Wolverhampton is holding an open day from 10am to 2pm on Saturday at Old Hall Street.

Visitors will be able to speak to staff about courses and careers, take a tour of the facilities, see a craft fair featuring work by students on the Setting Up A Creative Business course, take part in a range of have-a-go family activities and get information on travel, finance and student support.