Railway strikes will see Wolverhampton 'cut off from the rest of the region' - councillor

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) bosses have announced that strikes will take place next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It comes after the union alleged Network Rail and train firms have subjected staff to multi-year pay freezes alongside plans to cut thousands of jobs in the UK.

Now Councillor Ellis Turrell, who represents Tettenhall Wightwick, has criticised the strike action, which is set to heavily impact railway services in the region.

The Conservative councillor said: "Next week, the RMT union is pressing ahead with three 24-hour strikes on the railway network, which will effectively mean a very limited service for most of the week.

"This will have a huge impact on thousands of people in Wolverhampton who rely on the train to get to work every day. Our city will be cut off from the rest of the region, and this will undoubtedly affect city centre shops and businesses too.

"These planned strikes are incredibly ill considered, and the demands being made by the RMT smack of a lack of sensitivity to other workers who rely on the network but who don’t enjoy the same remuneration or benefits as railway workers."

Mr Turrell added that Labour-led Wolverhampton Council had been "quick to criticise" over the West Midlands Metro suspension issues but has been "very quiet about the strike action next week".

"So I am warning residents across the city to be prepared for massive disruption to rail journeys, and to consider alternative means of travel," he said.

Union bosses forecast that more than 50,000 railway workers will walk out as part of the national strike action, which will be the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the Government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

"Rail companies are making at least £500 million a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.