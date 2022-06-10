Planning application for Wolverhampton's old Eye Infirmary finally submitted

The site in the past, present, and a projection of the future

The former Eye Infirmary in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, could be transformed into 75 new luxury apartments as well as a healthcare development, which would house a special educational needs school and an eating disorder clinic, under the £30m proposal.

Property owners BZ Property Holdings fought back against criticism that they had left the site to sit abandoned for two years.

Plans for the site

A spokesman for the project said: "The site was left abandoned, by the NHS, to deteriorate for approximately 4,380 days. In just 400 days, BZ Property Holdings has managed to carry out over 20 surveys and reports in support of an exemplary community focused scheme and submitted the proposal for planning this week."

Nadeem Ahmad, of BZ Property Holdings, said: “We hope these will be iconic buildings for the many, not the few. "We all know the buildings have been left empty and vacant after the NHS trust left, or should I say abandoned, the site in 2007.

“They shut off everything, including the water and electricity, which means it quickly becomes dilapidated. In 2013 and 2019 when the site was still owned by the NHS, there were fires. Only in 2018 did the council issue a Section 215 because of the state of the building.

“BZ Properties purchased the site in March 2019 and another firm entered negotiations to buy it from us with the condition that the transaction must be completed within a year.

“Twelve months later that firm pulled out, citing financial reasons, and pulled funding. Because of the contract, the owner can’t conduct work because of the negotiations. Contrary to what’s been said, we have not left the site to sit over the last two years.

“In April 2021, BZ Properties took the initiative to bring the buildings back to life. We have dedicated ourselves to redevelopment of the site.”

BZ Property Holdings’ managing director, Zed Ahmed, added: “We are naturally delighted that we have reached this important milestone.

"Our proposal successfully addresses the needs of the local community and Wolverhampton at large.

"Our aspiration has always been to unlock the true potential of this important gateway into the city, which has been neglected for so many years.”

The historic buildings on site and the Eye Infirmary’s tower will be rebuilt as part of the proposed construction.

Josh Coldicott, of planning consultancy firm Sphere25, added: “The submission of this planning application is a landmark occasion for this prominent site, which has been vacant since 2007.

“We worked with the client and the architects to develop a scheme which is both attractive and functional.

"Prior to submission we have been delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from the community and other local stakeholders when presenting BZ Property Holdings vision for the site.”

Architect Liam Russell said: “These proposals will secure the future of two of Wolverhampton’s most iconic buildings, whilst delivering new homes and much needed child healthcare therapy facilities.

“The proposals will rejuvenate this part of Chapel Ash and act as a catalyst for further investment in Wolverhampton. It’s been a pleasure working with the planning officers, local councilors and the University of Wolverhampton’s School of Architecture in the development of this scheme”.

Jawad Sheikh, a health care operator, who has 25 years’ experience in specialist care for children and adults, said: “The proposed SEN school and eating disorder clinic are the two main health provisions with the least offered services nationally and are at the top of the agenda for mental health.

"They will give our children a purpose and start in life, which in the current education system, is hard to deliver and give them the opportunity to become inclusive in society.”

The SEN school will have around 60 to 100 places for children aged 5 to 16, where they will get the opportunity to receive an education befitting them. The eating disorder clinic will be for young adolescents with low BMIs and very complex eating disorders.

Nadeem Ahmad, of BZ Property Holdings, added: “We took on advice from Stuart Anderson MP who highlighted the importance of creating jobs and providing community-based services.

"We made this our focus and put together a scheme that not only provides a suite of public benefits but more importantly is deliverable.

"Tender documents are out with contractors for the construction aspect of the site to ensure that the quality of the proposals is followed through and financing partners have already been secured.”