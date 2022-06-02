Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight welcomes children from her former school to West End

Wolverhampton children and teachers at the theatre

Children from Penn's Highfield Specialist Science School travelled to The Garrick Theatre to watch The Drifters Girl.

And Beverley took the time to meet, greet and answer questions from the pupils and staff.

She said: "This afternoon 50 kids & staff teachers from my old school Highfields Specialist Science school in Penn Wolverhampton came to see me and the lads in The Drifters Girl.

"I believe passionately that children must be able to see their aspirations to know they can achieve them had a little Q&A with the kids after the show, and it just lifted my soul to see the fire in the eyes of these young performers.

"It is a normal comprehensive, not a stage school but it has a great drama department headed up by Sharon Bishop. These kids are from ordinary homes like mine, and I hope I can continue to inspire these children to go for their goals."

This afternoon 50 kids & staff teachers from my old school Highfields Specialist Science school @hswv_ in Penn Wolverhampton came to see me and the lads in @thedriftersgirl



I believe passionately that children must be able to see their aspirations to know they can achieve them. pic.twitter.com/RY9L8FQu45 — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) June 1, 2022

The singer added: "For all the joy the kids felt watching our show this afternoon, believe me when I say I felt it tenfold."