Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Airport: Staff praised as passengers move along 'steadily' after queue chaos

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Staff at Birmingham Airport have been praised for being "extremely well organised" in the face of massive queues of travellers.

Birmingham Airport
Birmingham Airport

A total of 13,000 customers had been expected to fly from Birmingham Airport on Wednesday. It comes after the airport management was criticised on social media for delays earlier this week, with large queues being reported at airports across the UK in recent weeks.

But the airport has managed to help more than 14,000 people fly out on Tuesday after 15,000 people flew on Monday, chiefs confirmed.

A spokesman for the airport said: "Queues were managed and moving steadily this morning as we helped many of the 13,000 customers booked to fly out of BHX (on Wednesday).

"As always, we ask customers to arrive at the airport at the time your airline advises – and to help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners."

One person said on social media: "One hour after arriving at 6.04am, I'm eating breakfast – extremely well organised here at the airport. Massive thanks to all the staff here doing an excellent job."

Another added: "Although the security queue was long, it took one hour and 25 minutes to get through, staff on duty were very polite and organised."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Transport
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News