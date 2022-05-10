More than 20,000 gather for Vaisakhi celebrations in Wolverhampton

City of Wolverhampton Council photos from Sunday’s Vaisakhi celebrations

Colourful celebrations were held in Wolverhampton on Sunday for Vaisakhi with people turning out in blue and orange for the special occasion.

Vaisakhi is a spring harvest festival for the Sikhs and an ancient festival of Punjabis, which marks the Solar New Year and also celebrates the spring harvest.

Festivities started with a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara, Cannock Road, to West Park, which was planned by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton alongside Wolverhampton Council.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "It was great to see so many people visit West Park on Sunday and join in with the Vaisakhi celebrations.

"The partnership between the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton and Wolverhampton Council, has once again worked really well in organising the festival, ensuring fun could be had by all – and the sun even made an appearance in the afternoon.

"We were really pleased to see the event return and had a great day celebrating the festival again after pandemic restrictions postponed plans for the last two years."

Religious leaders gave speeches at the park and a variety of organisations showcased their services with free food served throughout the day.

Ranjit Singh, committee member at Cannock Road Gurdwara, said: ''Vaisakhi was absolutely brilliant – it was fab to get back after the pandemic and to have a large scale audience.

''I arranged the sporting activities for the festival and it was great to see the whole community getting involved. There were people from all religions and backgrounds at the festival to show their support and to learn about Sikhism.

''Vaisakhi is important to the Sikh community as it marks the birth of Khalsa. The festival also has a universal meaning – Sikhs give back to the community by volunteering throughout the year and so this celebration is a time to reflect on everyone's good will and to come together as an extended family.''

It comes after parades were held for Vaisakhi earlier this month in Wolverhampton and Walsall, with streets coming alive with music and colour.

A procession started at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Duncan Street, off Sedgley Street in Wolverhampton, where crowds had gathered on May 17.

People young and old had lined up alongside the park on Baggott Street, opposite the temple, to catch a glimpse as those involved began to line the road.