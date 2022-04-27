Wolverhampton residents are feeling the impact of rising food prices

Sue Portman, Bally Kaur and Elaine Portman

Figures show grocery price inflation hit 5.9 per cent in April, which amongst rising fuel and energy costs, is putting a squeeze on the pockets of locals.

The price of groceries is increasing at its fastest rate in 11 years, adding an extra £271 to the average amount households will pay at the till this year.

Mark Nutting

Mark Nutting had walked into Wolverhampton City Centre from Pendeford and said he has adapted his lifestyle because of the increases.

He said: "I have noticed a change in the cost of food but we are just changing our lifestyle to try and adapt to it.

"My weekly shop, just basic groceries, is considerably more expensive.

"We have changed our mentality, we are eating differently.

"Life is all change at the moment, not just around the cost of living, our main thing is heat and power.

"With the fuel prices too, we have walked into Wolverhampton from Pendeford.

"But you can't save on heating, if it is cold in the house you have to put it on.

"What we have done is downsize our property in the last 18 months because we could see this coming."

The general feel on the street was that the price increases are being felt, with many making changes to their lifestyle to make do.

Bally Kaur has three children and has been cutting back on things she buys for herself to make sure they are ok.

She said: "We have definitely noticed an increase in the cost of groceries.

"The milk, bread, fruit and vegetables have all gone up, everything has, petrol too.

"The general cost of living is really hard at the moment, just to pay your bills, put your electric and gas on and look after the kids.

"I make sure the electric and gas are topped up because I have to keep the kids warm and then I will go without."

Elaine Portman, from Wolverhampton, added: "It's too expensive at some of the shops.

"I was a carer for elderly people but I came out of it to look after my sister because my mom passed away.

"Food has gone up, but even shoes and general clothing, it is getting really expensive."

Brian Bird

Brian Bird, 75, has been supporting his children as they recently have left the house.

He said: "Everything is on the up, I went out for a drink and it was £12 for a pint of bitter and a gin and tonic.

"I am fortunate that I am in a position to help my kids now they have left, but not every will get that help.

"My wife does the shopping but a lot of things have gone expensive, you feel sorry for the younger and older people."

Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson, from Wolverhampton, had a more philosophical take on the rises and thinks if you need to buy something, you just have to pay the going rate.

He said: "You are buying the same product but it is costing more, the prices have flew up.

"The weekly shop is just costing more money, you have to be careful now.