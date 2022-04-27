Notification Settings

Three men arrested after stolen camper van recovered on wrong side of the M6

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

Three men from the Black Country have been arrested after a stolen camper van was recovered on the wrong side of the M6 motorway.

PD Vixen
PD Vixen

Staffordshire Police officers were called to a stolen vehicle entering the area from North Wales on April 26, with Central Motorway Policing Group officers also assisting.

The vehicle was followed until it was abandoned on the M6 hard shoulder, where three males exited and left the scene near to Calf Heath.

PD Vixen, handled by PC Sam Jones, conducted an area search for the suspects alongside CMPG officers.

A 19-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, and an 18-year-old man, from Walsall, were located and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy, from Walsall, was also arrested for the above offence.

All three have been released under investigation.

Nathan Rowe

Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

